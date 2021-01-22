Access cut off on Vanua Levu’s main highways

Landslips along Vanua Levu’s main highway have cut off-road access for people in the Northern Division.

The main service route from Labasa to Savusavu and Labasa to Nabouwalu in Bua is closed to all vehicles.

With the closure of roads between Labasa, Savusavu and Nabouwalu, travel by road has effectively been cut-off.

The route is used by people travelling by ferry to and from Vanua Levu via Nabouwalu. It is also used to transport goods from Viti Levu.

There are under-slips at Korosomo Hill Passing Lane on Nabouwalu Road between Labasa and Seaqaqa, Lomaloma Slip-on Transinsular Road, Makomako Slip-on Nabouwalu Road, Tabia.

Transinsular Road before Vunivesi Bridge and Somosomo, Seaqaqa on Nabouwalu Road also have under-slips.

Queens and Kings Road while reduced to single lane at some sections, are accessible to all traffic.

Princes Road from Reservoir Road Roundabout to Sawani/Serea Junction is accessible.

Princes Road from Sawani/Serea Junction to Corbett Avenue is closed as is Koronivia Road.



[Source: Fiji Roads]