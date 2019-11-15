Home

5 jetties to be reinstated by next week

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 13, 2020 7:26 am
Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore says the five jetties that were damaged during the adverse weather conditions.

Five jetties that were damaged during the adverse weather conditions in the past few days will be functioning proper next week.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore.

Moore says all five have been restored adding that only one or two have small amounts of work left, however all will be back to normal next week.

These jetties include the Moala and the Rotuma jetty.

