400 bridges need to be replaced

The Minister for Economy has highlighted that a lot of bridges on the highways are being replaced.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says pre-COVID-19 around 400 bridges and crossings were identified that needed to be replaced.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they received complaints from residents of Baulevu, Nausori about the quality of the road.

He adds they were unable to transport the machinery to carry out the repairs in the area.

“The reason why machinery could not get to that part of the Baulevu was because of the bridge, probably built in the colonial times. Now the entire bridge is being replaced with concrete, a new bridge altogether, so the machinery will also be able to get across.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Opposition MPs demand new roads be built, but at the same time raise questions about the debts.

The Minister further highlighted that every single village along the Kings Road now has signage.