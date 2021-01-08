Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Roads

$3 million spent on Nasese road upgrades

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 11, 2021 6:56 am

Upgrade plans for Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva are being re-designed to ensure work is done within the space available.

The Fiji Roads Authority confirms it does not want to reclaim more of the foreshore.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says the Authority has already spent around $3 million, but the final budget will be known after upgrade plans are re-drawn.

Article continues after advertisement

“The whole idea was not to acquire more land and to protect some of the old trees that are there. So we have redesigned the thing to fit what is there and the existing fixed structures that are there.”

Kamal says work is progressing well and is expected to be completed in the next eighteen months.

“Bridgework is on-going at the moment and it’s going to be another 4 months before the bridge is going to be completed.”

The FRA has $334.8 million for capital expenditure focusing on the replacement of critical bridges, roads and crossings.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.