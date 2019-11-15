Home

Second crossing along Narara Road to close

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 18, 2020 10:40 am
The 2nd crossing along Narara Road in Rakiraki will be temporarily closed for urgent repairs on Friday. [Source: FRA]

The second crossing along Narara Road in Rakiraki will be temporarily closed for urgent repairs on Friday.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this is a planned closure that will allow their maintenance contractor to carry out necessary repairs to the crossing.

To maintain access, a temporary bypass will be constructed before the closure, on the upstream side of the existing crossing.

The FRA will install local area traffic management to guide the public during the closure period.

The Authority has urged motorists to plan their travel accordingly and follow the posted signs.

All works are expected to be completed by the 17th of next month.

 

