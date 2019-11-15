Home

19 bridges to be reconstructed this year

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 17, 2020 4:30 pm
FRA CEO Jonathan Moore

The Fiji Roads Authority are hoping to complete the Tamavua-i-Wai bridge structure by next month or April.

FRA CEO Jonathan Moore says there was some traffic congestion caused in the past few days during the construction because there were some soft spots in the road and there was a need to fill these spots in.

Moore says the construction is going on pretty well.

He had earlier revealed that there will be a major focus on bridges in terms of this year’s construction plans.

The CEO says there will be a total of 19 bridges reconstructed this year.

