120 different locations sustained damages

Assessment done by the Fiji Roads Authority shows that its infrastructure in 120 different locations have sustained damages due to the severe Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Authority has revealed that Seventy percent of the damages are in the Western Division.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says their infrastructure including roads and jetties in the Western Division alone has taken a $17m hit.

Moore says the contractors are facing challenges in repairing the Moala jetty as it was severely damaged so basically they are re-building the entire jetty.

“One is in Navua and the other is the Moala jetty, those two were the most severely damaged. We did have three other jetties that were wiped out”.

He adds the Authority is looking at different ways to better the jetties so that they can withstand severe tropical cyclones.

“We looking at things like steel sheet rather than just the rock hammer. We looking at raising the levels from current levels. If you look at Moala that’s only two and a half meters above the water level”.

The Prime Minister earlier this week had announced that the FRA infrastructure had taken a $22 million hit.

