News

Roads to be climate resilient says Usamate

Josaia Nanuqa
November 18, 2021 5:30 am

Newly-built Fiji Roads Authority assets is designed to withstand the effects of climate change.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says millions have been lost to various diversion projects, because roads along the coast or next to rivers have been washed away by rising tides, floods or storm surges.

He says rehabilitating the damaged coastal roads may be expensive but, authorities will make do with whatever resources they have.

Article continues after advertisement

“FRA has been doing a program of trying to protect those roads that require sea-wall, lifting it up a bit to ensure that drainage is still there to protect the roads so people can continue traveling.”

Usamate says the FRA will always have two options – to either move the road or spend more money on protection, especially in times of disaster.

“At the end of the day, the focus is making sure that people have access to transport, but it may require moving the road, or require investing on the existing road to make sure that it’s resilient.”

The FRA is working on infrastructure designs that guarantees longevity.

There are also plans to reclaim some coastal areas for road expansions.

