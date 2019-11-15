Roads suffer most damage in Macuata

Roads have suffered the most damage in Macuata due to heavy flooding brought about by the heavy downpour from TC Tino.

Most roads are washed out, some broken and others in a really bad state following the heavy rains.

Along Wainikoro, debris is still strewn across the roads with rocks protruding from the ground in many places.

Towards the Namuka District, the story is the same, washed-out roads and debris..

Some bridges are broken, some still underwater and culverts exposed. Road contractors can be seen along the road fixing what they can to allow access for vehicles and the public.

Initial damage assessment is still being carried out by the Fiji Roads Authority.