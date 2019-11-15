Road work on McGregor Road to begin tonight

The Fiji Roads Authority says that rehabilitation work on McGregor Road in Suva will begin from 8.30 tonight.

The road work will end at 5am with work commencing at 9.30am again and finishing at 4pm.

The work will target to reconstruct the worst pavement section of McGregor Road from Bau Street roundabout to Denison Street junction.

The authority says rehabilitation work is necessary as the section is severely deteriorated and can no longer be maintained through pothole repairs.

As a result, the road will be temporarily reduced to a single lane and detour routes will also be provided.

Travelers are being urged to take this into account when making travel plans as they can expect traffic delays.

The rehabilitation work will be done for a week.

More roads in the city will undergo similar rehabilitation work in the coming months.