Road work in Tovata Road, Nasinu begin today

The Fiji Roads Authority has commenced rehabilitation works in Tovata this morning.

FRA says the work will begin daily from 9.30am to 3pm for the next two weeks if the weather permits.

It adds that the work will target reconstruction of the worst pavement section of Tovata road end from Pritam Singh road junction.

As a consequence, FRA says the road will be closed and detour routes will also be provided.

It has highlighted that full traffic management will be present on-site to guide motorists safely through the site.

FRA stresses that minor traffic delays are expected and members of the public are requested to strictly adhere to the traffic management signage in place to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike.

It adds that travellers along this area are advised to take this notice into account when finalizing travel plans.