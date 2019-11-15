Road to recovery as first visitors arrive under Blue Lane

As the Blue Lane initiative officially opened yesterday with the arrival of the first yacht, the yachting industry believes it’s a positive sign for the Fijian economy.

Port Denarau Marina Limited Chief Executive Cynthia Rasch the multi-million dollar industry suffered a huge blow as restrictions were put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 in March.

“Superyacht they spent around 80-90 days here in Fiji. Their economic contribution is round about $250,000 per vessel. And similar to there is about 160 to 170 days that smaller yachts spend in Fiji and they spend between 25 to $30,000 per vessel in Fiji. The economic contribution would be somewhere in the vicinity of 60 to 70 million dollars.”

Rasch says there has been an incredible response from cruisers and superyachts.

“At this moment I have got around 30-40 applications that we are processing through to MCTTT and with the Ministry of Health. There are seven boats out in the channel in quarantine which is ready to come in as soon as their quarantine period is over.”

44-year-old Robyn Cooper originally from California USA is amongst the first visitors to Fiji through the Blue Lane initiative.

Cooper and her family who sailed from New Zealand acknowledged the safety measures undertaken by the Fijian government

“Fiji has done a great job, finding a way to open their borders to the yachties which I think is good and the Ministry of Health has done an excellent job in making sure that we are in good health and also the local Fijians have a very low risk to us.”

Last year, 756 yachts came to Fiji contributing more than 60 million dollars to the economy.

The Port Denarau Marina was expecting more than 800 yachts this year.

However, Cynthia Rasch says while they lost a few months due to mandatory restrictions, they are positive the yachting industry will start sailing smoothly in the next few months.