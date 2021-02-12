Road structure unstable due to continuous heavy rain

Weight restriction is now being placed along the Transinsular Highway towards Savusavu as landslips and cracks continue to worsen.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says heavy rain from TC Ana along with a slight seismic activity has seen several slips appearing over a big portion of the highway.

“At the Lomaloma slip, there is a crack that runs across the road there. Just before you get to Lomaloma Village there is another one there. As you leave that and go up the ‘S bend’ there are one, two, three of these cracks. All along that road, you see landslides, you don’t see the one on your left as they have scoured under the rocks.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday witnessed first-hand the damage sustained on the road.

Usamate told the Prime Minister continuous rainfall has seen water seep into the cracks causing it to expand, making the whole road structure unstable and vulnerable to landslides.

“This is one of our concerns. That is why over the past few days we have tried to limit the weight of vehicles along that road, so we will need to try and control it. We need to pray that there is not going to be much rain.”

Usamate adds, once the ground dries up, they will be able to implement some mitigating measures to solve the issue and at the same time they are looking at long-term solutions.

The Fiji Roads Authority is now controlling the traffic and weight limit going on the road.