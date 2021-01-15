Road safety important: ACP Khan

With the new school term to begin on Tuesday, parents and guardians are being urged to do a refresher on road safety with their children.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says while officers will be managing traffic flow, the public also need to play their part.

ACP Khan says some children will be going to school for the first time this year, and their safety is paramount.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do not want any kid to be losing their lives this year on our roads. It is said to see last year there have been some who have lost their lives. So we urge the guardians and the parents out there, together with the teachers, please be responsible, talk to the kids and ensure that they are safe.”

ACP Khan says the force will continue with its road safety campaign in schools once classes resume.