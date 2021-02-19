Road improvement work progressing well

Fiji Roads Authority is progressing with road improvement in the Central and Western Division.

In the greater Suva areas, FRA contactors are working on Kanace Road, Ratu Mara Road, Moala Street, Grantham Road, Nailuva Road, Khalsa Road, Lovoni Road, Vunakece Road, Kalokalo Crescent, Nokonoko Road, Votua Road, Vishnu Deo Road, Roshaneel place, Baka Place and Ono Street.

The Authority is also carrying out resurfacing works in the Western Division from Queens Road Yako Village End to Yako Seaside Road junction.

Fijians are advised to continue to expect at least 90 minutes’ peak hour delay on the Suva/Nausori corridor.

FRA is also concerned with reckless driver behaviour along active work sites, and is requesting motorists to obey all road signs, and drive within the speed limits to avoid any incident.