Road fatalities drop in 2020

With one day left for the year to end, 2020 has recorded the lowest number of road fatalities over a five year period.

The Fiji Police Force has released statistics on road fatalities since 2015 which show a considerable decrease this year with 44 deaths.

The highest statistics were recorded in 2017 and 2018 which saw 70 people die in road accidents.

65 fatalities were recorded in 2015, 63 last year and 60 in 2016.

The latest incident this year saw three people die in Natovi Tailevu on Christmas day.