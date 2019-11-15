Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence|MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|WAF continues carting water to affected communities |No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|Fisheries Ministry deploys officers to affected areas |HMAS Adelaide to arrive in Fiji soon|Reports of false TC Yasa relief operations under investigation|130 traders inspected in the North|Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|
Full Coverage

News

Road fatalities drop in 2020

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
December 30, 2020 1:25 pm
[File Photo]

With one day left for the year to end, 2020 has recorded the lowest number of road fatalities over a five year period.

The Fiji Police Force has released statistics on road fatalities since 2015 which show a considerable decrease this year with 44 deaths.

The highest statistics were recorded in 2017 and 2018 which saw 70 people die in road accidents.

Article continues after advertisement

65 fatalities were recorded in 2015, 63 last year and 60 in 2016.

The latest incident this year saw three people die in Natovi Tailevu on Christmas day.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.