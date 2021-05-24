Road deterioration cost $50m in 2021

The deterioration of roads caused by overloaded vehicles cost Fijian taxpayers around $50 million last year alone.

To keep Fiji’s roads in good condition, Government will continue with the initiative to subsidise the purchase of air-bag suspension systems for trucks.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Transport, air-bag suspension systems or air-bag trailers are good for roads, drivers and trucks.

It says they put less strain on the roading infrastructure by preventing deterioration by evenly distributing the weight of truckloads.

The Transport Ministry says by reducing the vehicle vibration, the systems also grant better braking and axle loads, which help truck drivers stay safe.

According to the Ministry they also result in less wear and tear on truck components and tyres, and allow for steadier driving speeds which reduce overall travel time.

The Ministry highlights that potential purchasers can access a grant of up to $20,000 towards the purchase of air suspension/ air-bag trailers.

A total budget of $300,000 has been allocated for this initiative for the 2021-2022 financial year.