Road death toll to be lowest in a decade

The road death toll now stands at 19 compared to 33 for the same period last year.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, says given the trend it is expected to be the lowest in over a decade.

Qiliho says this, however, remains concerning as lives cannot be replaced.

The Commissioner is urging drivers and pedestrians alike to remain vigilant and adhere to road regulations.

“We are heading for our lowest road fatalities so we are not too bad but we really have to raise the bar again as we build-up to the festive season.”



Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

Qiliho says police will reposition their road operation as they have become too predictable in the past.

He says with many accidents during this time of the year are due to drunk and driving, people need to make the responsible choice and simply take heed of the warning.

The latest road deaths were the three children and a woman who died due to the horrific accident in Wainiyabia in Navua earlier this month.