Road contractor’s equipment allegedly set on fire

Fiji Roads Authority contractor China Railway Fifth Group’s heavy equipment roller was allegedly set on fire in Tailevu over the weekend.

FRA says the roller was parked on Raralevu Road near the Bau Tikina Road junction.

The matter has been reported to the Fiji Police Force.

FRA says in addition to the repair costs, the damages will only slow down road works as it has already been affected by the three cyclones.

Anyone with information is urged to report the matter to Police.