Road contractor put on notice

The contractors of the four-lane road project on Kings Road, Suva, between the Rewa Bridge and 9-Miles has been put on notice.

The Fiji Roads Authority has seen surfacing failures on the road and has increased the defects liability period for contractors to two years.

FRA Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says the Initial defects liability period was one year however the Authority had to extend the time due to the issues with the initial road surface.

“Any works that are done for FRA there is a defects liability period which is one year (365 days). If there is any workmanship or any design failure the contractor is required to fix that at its own cost.”

Prasad says they will be monitoring the road for the next two years as the work done has been tagged as not being up to the required standard.

He adds they will only return the retention money when the contractor meets the standard and quality stated in the contract.

“So we will monitor the thing for two years at their own cost they pay their insurance and bonds then only we will pay them their retention money back.”

The FRA in the next eight months will be rehabilitating several streets in the greater Suva area.