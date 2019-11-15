Road closures in greater Suva area for New Zealand PM’s tour

Traffic officers have been deployed to assist with the traffic measures to facilitate the tour of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today.

Officers were along Victoria Parade, Ratu Cakobau Road, Denison Road, Service Street and Ratu Sukuna Road as the Prime Minister will be meeting the Secretary General of the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat this morning.

At 1.30pm officers will be deployed along Ratu Sukuna Road into Laucala Bay Road, Flagstaff, Rewa Street towards Suva Primary School, up Princess Road, Wairua and Lady Narain Drive for Prime Minister Ardern’s official visit to RISE project in Tamavua-i-wai.

Officers will again implement traffic control measures from 2.30pm to facilitate the PM’s return to the Hotel.

Officers will again be deployed at 4pm along Ratu Sukuna Road, McGregor Road, Flagstaff and down Laucala Bay Road towards the University of the South Pacific for her last official function of the day.

Police are requesting members for cooperation during these times and ask that alternative routes be considered or travel is accommodated ahead of time.