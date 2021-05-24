Home

Road closure likely as sinkhole repairs continue

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 11:53 am

The Fiji Roads Authority says both the Suva and Nausori bound lanes will be affected as they continue repairs on the sinkhole along Kings Road near the Four Miles Bridge.

The FRA says after the sewer pipe inspection last night it has been concluded by the Water Authority of Fiji that a 24-m length of pipe needs to be replaced.

It says this is why traffic will be affected on both the Suva and Nausori bound lanes.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRA has highlighted that they are working towards having the entire road open to traffic by Monday 4am.

The public are advised to plan ahead and continue to follow the temporary traffic management plan in place at the site.

 

