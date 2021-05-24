Home

Full Coverage
News

Road between Nabua Roundabout and Centrepoint traffic lights closed

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 29, 2021 7:08 am

The Fiji Roads Authority will be diverting traffic through Ratu Dovi Road for commuters traveling to Suva.

This is due to a burst main and sinkhole near the 4 miles Bridge.

The Authority says the emergency closure will allow their team and Water Authority of Fiji contractors to carry out urgent repair works.

Article continues after advertisement

As a precautionary measure, Kings Road has been fully closed between Nabua Roundabout and Centrepoint traffic lights.

FRA says traffic management is in place for those that need to go close to the cavity area only on official business and residence off Kings Road.

The public is requested to strictly adhere to the traffic management plan in place to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike.

The Authority says there is no time frame for when the lanes will be restored to normal.

 

