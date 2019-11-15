Home

Road at Naboutini Village closed due to flooding

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 26, 2020 4:59 pm

The Queens Road at Naboutini Village is closed to all traffic due to severe flooding.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging motorists not to drive through the flooded roadway as the depth is hard to gauge.

Motorists are also advised to please take extra precaution while traveling in these conditions.

They are warned to not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

