Road accidents becoming costly

Close to $900,000 has been paid out for deaths and serious injuries directly occurring as a result of rental car accidents in the last three years.

Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says most of those who died in these accidents were passengers in rental cars.

Akbar says road accidents are becoming costly.

The highest compensation the ACCF has paid to date for an injury has been to a lady who was a passenger in a rental car. We paid her $132,000and she is bedridden and will remain bedridden for the rest of her life.

The ACCF Chief Executive says the road fatality statistics is disgraceful.

Last year alone, 33,848 Traffic infringement notices were issued to rental cars while in the last five years, 748 rental vehicles were involved in road accidents that claimed the lives of thirteen people.

The Authorities have once again called on the drivers to be careful on the roads.