Road accident lands one in ICU

One person is in the Intensive Care Unit at the Lautoka Hospital after a freak accident in Velovelo Lautoka yesterday.

The 45-year-old driver of a vehicle travelling towards Nadi allegedly lost control, resulting in the vehicle hitting three adults and a 10-year-old child.

The incident happened at 7 am yesterday.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says all victims were conveyed to the Lautoka Hospital and while one is admitted in the ICU, the other three are in the trauma ward.

The driver is in police custody.