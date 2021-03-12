Road accidents claim lives of 50 children in nine years

382 children under the age of 20 years were involved in road accidents and fatalities from 2010 to 2019.

The Acting Director Traffic revealed this during the launch of the VIA – Road Safety Education Program in Suva this morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mitieli Divuana says 50 children had died in road accidents during this period while 220 sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

He adds 58 children were between the ages of six to 10 years, 73 were between the age group of 11 to 15 years and 251 of the victims were between the ages of 16 to 20 years.

SSP Divuana says the lack of road safety knowledge has been identified as one of the contributing factors in these road accidents.

The VIA program was launched at the Marist Brothers High School today.