Road accident claims life of man

A man has died following a motor vehicle accident in Sabeto, Nadi this morning.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu, the Police Chief Operations Officer, says the victim was driving his vehicle along a wooden bridge on the Waimalika Cane Access Road when he allegedly lost control, causing it to veer off the bridge and land in a creek.

According to A/ACP Driu, a 60-year-old Sabeto passenger managed to escape, but the victim was trapped inside.

As the investigation continues, a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the victim’s cause of death.

The current road death toll is 44, up from 25 in the same period last year.

A/ACP Driu is urging drivers to get adequate rest because driver fatigue is a serious threat to one’s safety.

With more social activities planned in the next 48 hours leading up to Christmas, he says Fijians must be cautious of their safety at all times.