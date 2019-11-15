Home

Ro Teimumu will not contest 2022 General Election

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 3:51 pm

SODELPA’s newly appointed vice president Ro Teimumu Kepa has confirmed she will not contest in the 2022 General Election.

The Roko Tui Dreketi says she is only involving herself in the Party following requests made by chiefs from the Rewa province

Following the Special General Meeting in Lami, Ro Teimumu said she will support the decisions made in today’s meeting.

She adds she will focus on bringing unity in the Party during the two year term as the vice president.

This is not the first time Ro Teimumu has stated that she will leave politics.

The former SODELPA leader had also stated in 2017, that she will not contest the Election, but stood in the 2018 General Election saying she had requests from her Vanua to do so.

