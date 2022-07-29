RNZAF delivers critical freight to Fiji and Kiribati

[Source: Supplied]

A Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft departed today to deliver a sterilizer destined for the new Ba Hospital.

Chief Executive of a medical solutions provider, Cubro, Logan Currie says the life-saving operations at Ba Hospital cannot commence until the steriliser is in place.

Currie says with ongoing freight challenges, there was no other way to get essential health care equipment like this steriliser to Pacific neighbours.

She adds they exhausted all shipping options, and were concerned that life-saving surgeries will be delayed if they couldn’t find a way of getting the steriliser to Fiji.

Before delivering the sterilizer to Fiji, the C-130 Hercules will offload crucial water infrastructure to support the Government of Kiribati’s response to their severe drought.

A state of disaster was declared on June 11th, with the entire country of around 120,000 people affected by a lack of rainfall.



Also on board, the aircraft are 9000 resource books for senior secondary school children, which have been gifted by the Fiji Association in Auckland and ESA Publications.

The books cover a range of subjects including English, Maths, Economics, Chemistry, Science, Physics and Accounting.

Association President, Dr Satendra Singh says the textbooks will be distributed by the Fijian Education Ministry to needy schools, especially in remote areas.