RKSOBs welcome massive changes by Prasad

Massive changes were seen by the Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys in the management of the school.

This is following the leadership of the new Principal, Arvind Prasad.

RKS Old Boys President Alivereti Yaya says they have welcomed the change of Principal and are in admiration of the way the new management is currently running the school.

Yaya says Prasad was also in constant consultations with the Old Boys before making any changes.

“It’s nothing new to old scholars as most of us old scholars were present at the school doing Mr Amaraiya Naidu’s term in office. So it’s nothing new for the old scholars when a Hindi principal was brought in by the ministry, so we already accepted it. So the only thing was for us to work with him, to improve the image of the school from last year until now.”

Yaya says they have already held talks with Prasad on certain matters such as discipline that’s needed, the investments of the Old Boys Association such as the Volasiga Church and other issues.

Meanwhile, Prasad is the second Fijian with Indian descent to lead RKS as the first was Amaraiya Naidu in 1984.