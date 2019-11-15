RKS to close for a week

Ratu Kadavulevu School in Tailevu will close for a week following concerns of the students’ safety.

The Education Ministry has taken this step following a protest staged by a small group of students at RKS grounds last Friday which was allegedly targeted at the principal.

Parents are advised to make arrangements to pick up their children from the school.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they have not received any valid complaints regarding the school principal through its well-established channels for handling concerns regarding teacher and principal performance.

Akbar says closing RKS for a week was not an easy decision.

The Minister also urged parents to take this week with their children to re-affirm the importance of remaining focussed on studying during the school term.

She says from funding free education, upgrading school campuses, to implementing the Open Merit Recruitment and Selection Guidelines – the Ministry’s policies are all designed to deliver our students the highest possible quality of education.

She adds good education and student safety will always remain their top priority, and for the sake of the students, the Ministry will thoroughly investigate the individuals behind this protest.