RKS students sent home pending investigation of protest

All Ratu Kadavulevu School students’ are believed to have been sent home as investigations on the protest staged by them yesterday continues.

FBC News understand the students have been sent home for three days and will resume on Wednesday.

FBC News has also been informed that classes will only resume if the administration has solved the issue.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar confirms that they are looking into the issue.

RKS students staged a protest yesterday following decisions made by the School Principal Arvind Prasad to expel some students who are part of two U19 Provincial teams.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says Police continues to ensure that safety and security is maintained.

An investigation continues.