RKS students questioned for alleged assault

Fifteen students of Ratu Kadavulevu School in Tailevu have been questioned and released for their involvement in an alleged assault.
Police say the incident allegedly occurred on the 3rd of this month which involved junior students.
The senior students aged between 18 and 16-years allegedly beat the junior students with a stick.
Three of the junior students have been medically examined as the investigation continues.
