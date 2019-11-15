RKS Students allegedly caught smoking cleared by their parents

The four students from Ratu Kadavulevu School that were allegedly caught smoking marijuana have been sent home yesterday.

The school contacted the parents of the four students after the alleged incident and have informed them of the Education Ministry’s decision for the students to go to schools near their homes.

The Ministry will be arranging the schools for the four students to attend together with counsellors from the National Substance Abuse and Advisory Council to provide counselling for them.

Article continues after advertisement

It was alleged that the four 16-year-old students were caught smoking marijuana on the school premises on Sunday night.