RKS Student Council reveal more issues in a grievance letter

The Ratu Kadavulevu School student council claims that loose and expired meat was cooked as part of their meals.

This is one of the many issues raised in a grievance letter against School Principal Arvind Prasad that was lodged to the Education Ministry by the Council.

Another issue raised was claims made by the council that the Principal abolished the tradition and the cultural practices such as “meke” and removed the main competition “Sovanivalu” where all houses compete for cleanliness, most disciplined and academic house of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

The Council also claims that the Principal does not allow any other extra-curricular activities in the school premises such as sports, and physical education.

The Student body adds that the Principal has mentioned that by the end of the year, the school roll should drop to 500, hence the reason for suspending students while some were forced to make their clearance.

The RKS Student Council consists of 81 seniors and 31 prefects. The school is currently closed for a week as the Ministry works to address the issue.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says they are conducting a thorough investigation into the issues concerning the students and the school.