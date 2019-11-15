RKS Principal asked to respond to allegations against him

The Education Ministry has asked Ratu Kadavulevu School Principal Arvind Prasad to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the Student Council.

This was confirmed to FBC News by the Education Minister Rosy Akbar after receiving a grievances report by the Student Council against Prasad this morning.

Akbar says the team that was sent to the school is working to finalize their findings and hopes to address the issue this week.

“The team is trying to ascertain the validity of the claims. Like I said we don’t sweep things under the carpet, we will hear their side of the story as well and we will hear the administration side of the story as well and then we will come to a decision as to what’s the way forward for the school because we really want the students to return to their classes.”

Akbar says the claims made by the Council such as loose and expired meat, the removal of extra-curricular activities and other claims will be looked into.

She says the letter does not include any academic issues raised against the Principal and they are working to look at both sides of the story.

RKS Old Boys President Alifereti Yaya confirmed to FBCNews that they will be meeting with the Prime Minister regarding the issue.

The school is currently closed for a week as the Ministry works to address the issue.