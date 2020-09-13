RKS old scholars support student protests

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys Association says it supports the students’ protest against Principal Arvind Prasad.

Association President Alifereti Yaya told FBC News that the old scholars will ensure the Education Ministry thoroughly looks into claims made by the RKS Student Council.

Grievances by the Council include the alleged use of loose and expired meat in meals, the removal of extra-curricular activities and the removal of the Sovanivalu competition to name a few.

RKS Old Boy Isireli Temo says closing the school following the protest was not the right solution as the issue needs to be addressed in the presence of all parties.

“Taking away a few things like culture and religion away from an institution like RKS is almost taking the soul away from the school. Why because that institution like one or two others are steeped the traditional way and that is the value these people bring out to this country when they come out. So from a student, I value those same as the students are doing today.”

Temo says the protest is not a sudden action by the students and has been brewing for a while.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says a team is putting together a report having spoken with all concerned parties.

“At the moment the situation remains the same, the students are at home with their parents, so hopefully we will sort it out this week.”

The school is closed for a week as the Ministry works to address the issue.