RKS Old Boys receive gym equipment

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday handed over a set of fitness and gym equipment the Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys Rugby Club.

The $17, 861 equipment will promote the Rugby Club’s training and wellness.

The school has 50 registered members competing in the Premier (Escort Shield) level competition organised by the Suva Rugby Union.

Bainimarama says this initiative will improve the fitness of members so they can showcase their talent for selection to higher level competitions at the district and national levels.

The event was also attended by Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu.