RKS new Assistant Principal under spotlight

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has confirmed the protest by students of Ratu Kadavulevu School was due to an allegation involving the new Assistant Principal of the school.

While speaking to media earlier today Akbar says they have managed to speak to students as well as administrators and have come to a resolution.

The Minister did not wish to make any comments on what the resolution is and has also said that students were happy to return to school.

Akbar has also opposed the decision by the students to protest.

“We’ve let the matter to rest and we let the students go back to their normal school work, while we don’t condone students staging protest but we are ready to listen. So my advice to student out there to talk to us, talk to the admin and do not resort to such protest etc in the future.”

Akbar adds she has not received any request from the school to send all of RKS home until Wednesday next week.

The Minister says she expects a full report later this afternoon from her team that visited the school yesterday.