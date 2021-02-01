RKS administrators to address bullying

Ratu Kadavu School’s Parent Teacher Association is working with psychologists, law firms and other stakeholders to address bullying.

PTA President Jovesa Korovulavula says they have identified the different age groups of students and are conducting workshops.

Korovulavula says they have mapped out a step-by-step plan to curb the issue of bullying.

“We have to tell them that within the society some rules and regulations are bound by them. We are positive. We cannot stop it but we can try to solve bullying cases in school.”

Korovulavula says they are working with old scholars to teach students from different backgrounds how to live in boarding schools.

RKS Old Boys President Alifereti Yaya says from next year they will be stricter with the intakes.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar had earlier highlighted that they now provide counselling to students involved in bullying incidents while also strengthening some of their policies.