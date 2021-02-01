Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

RKS administrators to address bullying

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 6, 2021 5:22 am
PTA President Jovesa Korovulavula

Ratu Kadavu School’s Parent Teacher Association is working with psychologists, law firms and other stakeholders to address bullying.

PTA President Jovesa Korovulavula says they have identified the different age groups of students and are conducting workshops.

Korovulavula says they have mapped out a step-by-step plan to curb the issue of bullying.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to tell them that within the society some rules and regulations are bound by them. We are positive. We cannot stop it but we can try to solve bullying cases in school.”

Korovulavula says they are working with old scholars to teach students from different backgrounds how to live in boarding schools.

RKS Old Boys President Alifereti Yaya says from next year they will be stricter with the intakes.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar had earlier highlighted that they now provide counselling to students involved in bullying incidents while also strengthening some of their policies.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.