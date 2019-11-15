Riverside Market Day a success despite rain

Hundreds of people took advantage of the first-ever Riverside Market Day in Navua today despite the rain.

The event organized by the Navua Riverside Association aims to support locals during this difficult time while at the same time considers some future development for the town.

Association Chairperson Zarina Reece says they initially plan for 245-stalls but the requests from the public saw them setting-up forty stalls.

Article continues after advertisement

Reece says they wanted the people of Navua to enjoy a market day similar to those in other municipalities and the turn-out surpassed their expectation.

“I am extremely overwhelmed, it’s such a big turnout on a raining morning, you know it started off raining and you can still see some pool around here but the people are in numbers and they are making money and I’m so satisfied that we can help those people affected by COVID-19 and job loses”.

Reece says the Association is just two months and the money raised will go into development activities which are planned for the people of Navua.

“We are thinking of improving bus-stops or building new ones, we are looking at kindergartens if we need to upgrade them or we need to start kindergarten or help people how to start it and the third one is we want to look at children’s park, I don’t see any, and our bigger dream is we want to do a swimming pool, a public swimming pool”.

Vendors also told FBC News they are happy with the turnout despite the uncertain weather conditions.

The organizers are now planning a much bigger event for the 10th of October to go in line with the country’s 50th independence anniversary.