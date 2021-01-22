River Road families prepare for flooding

Residents of River Road in Nasinu are making necessary preparations as they anticipate flooding in the area later today.

A river that runs beside the settlement overflowed during high tide last night, causing some flooding.

David Black who has been living in the settlement for over 20 years says many resident are already preparing essential items.

Black says they are also preparing to evacuate if the weather worsens.

They are anticipating the water levels from the nearby river to increase again during high-tide later today.