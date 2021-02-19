River erosion a concern for Vuniniudrovu villagers

In the midst of growing challenges posed by frequent natural disasters, a small village in the province of Naitasiri continues to show resilience.

Vuniniudrovu Village is home to over 200 families and for many years they’ve been grappling with the effects of flooding.

Village Headman, Amasai Cou says following Tropical Cyclone Ana, Vuniniudrovu Village experienced severe flooding that caused soil erosion.

“There were three homes that needed to moved inland as the edge of the village started slipping away into the riverbank from continuous rain and we have assisted families to move and repair homes. We have also been in touch with authorities and are still awaiting any assistance they can provide.”

Village Lay Pastor Isei Colabele adds that the villagers have come together to make a difference in the lives of their children and other communities.

“What keeps us going at this point is we work together as one unit or a big family, where someone needs food we get together to help out and we also see to it that we remain proactive in terms of trying to mitigate the challenges that come with the frequent flooding we face.”

Other than flooding the people of Vuniniudrovu who still use a punt to get to the main road are worried about the risks that come with the eroding of land around their village.

They are hopeful that authorities who have visited them will provide the much needed assistance in a timely manner.