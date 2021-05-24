The Health Ministry is warning Fijians that the risk of climate-sensitive diseases is high during the cyclone season.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says Leptospirosis, Typhoid, and Dengue Fever cases early this year have led to mitigation efforts being modified.

He says coming into the cyclone season, the Ministry has turned its attention to keeping these common diseases at bay.

“What I can say is the number of leptospiroses this year had dropped and also dengue. It dropped because of the awareness campaign that has been happening in the urban and rural areas and we need to keep encouraging everyone to work together in this regard.”

Two cyclones are forecast to pass through the Western Division, particularly the Yasawa’s and Mamanuca’s, following the usual track.

Doctor Waqainabete says this has driven health officials to visit vulnerable communities to carry out awareness.

“Also sharing advocacy around climate-sensitive diseases and identifying other sicknesses that require intervention and are dealing with it appropriately or send them across to Lautoka.”

160 cases of leptospirosis were recorded during the last cyclone season, with 335 cases of dengue fever and 53 typhoid cases.