Ministry to discuss illegal excavation in informal areas

The Housing Ministry plans have more interaction with people in informal settlements in terms of illegal excavation.

The Permanent Secretary for Housing Sanjeeva Perera says the risk increases when people build houses in informal areas without proper approvals.

Perera has urged Fijians to understand the seriousness of the situation and follow the procedures put in place.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we put up a system to sort of keep people informed about these things going forward. But if such risk areas are found I think we have to sort of start acting on a case by case basis at this moment.”

The Housing Authority has dismantled one of the houses affected by the landslide in Newtown last month and relocated the occupants to a temporary evacuation center before assigning them a house in a different settlement.