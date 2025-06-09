Rising teenage pregnancies highlight need for greater support: Kiran

The Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, says Fiji is seeing an increase in teenage pregnancies, prompting urgent calls for stronger support systems for young mothers.

She revealed that many teenage mothers face difficult situations, particularly when fathers are not involved, leaving young women to make challenging and sometimes rash decisions.

The Minister cited a recent case at a university where a student abandoned her newborn baby in a trash bin on campus which she confirming that the child would be adopted within the family, and praised relatives for stepping up to care for the baby.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve met the mother and the family. They’ve made arrangements within the family to have the child adopted internally. The girl went through some difficult times, and we all make mistakes and make decisions we later regret.”

Kiran says that support has also come from the Naitasiri Tertiary Students Association and USP students, who are raising awareness on sexual and reproductive health, including access to contraceptives for tertiary students.

“Young people sometimes make rash decisions. We are trying to create awareness and provide support to ensure no child is abandoned.”

Kiran emphasised the need for a comprehensive support system, including education, counselling, and helplines, to protect teenage mothers and their children, and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.