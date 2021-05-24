Rising HIV cases a concern for MoH

The Ministry of Health recorded 151 new cases of HIV last year.

According to the Ministry this has been the highest number of reported annual HIV infections since the first reported case in 1989.

There have been 25 HIV-related deaths including one pediatric death.

Since 1989, there has been a cumulative number of 1417 cases of HIV reported in Fiji.

From the 151 reported HIV infections, 82 percent were from the ages of 20-49, six percent adolescents and six percent are less than 10-years of age reflecting nine mother to child transmissions.

52 percent of the new infections were recorded from the Central/Eastern Divisions.

36 percent was from the Western division and 12 percent from the Northern division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says most infections reported were from late case presentations of HIV during the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Doctor Fong says these numbers reflect a cause for concern, citing the potential of many unknown cases in the community.