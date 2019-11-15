Home

Rishi Kapoor cremated in the presence of family

Economic Times
May 1, 2020 6:17 am
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s evergreen romantic hero, passed away on Thursday morning after battling cancer for two years.[Source: Economic Times]

Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s evergreen romantic hero, passed away on Thursday morning after battling cancer for two years.

The 67-year-old actor was cremated at 4pm at the Chandawadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45 pm directly from the H N Reliance Hospital – where he had been admitted on Wednesday after complaining of uneasiness – amid tight police security.

Kapoor was admitted to the H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he underwent treatment in New York for almost a year. In September 2019, he returned to India but was seen rarely in public.

 

