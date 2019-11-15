RISE programme hopes to improve well-being of other settlements

The Revitalization of Informal Settlements and the Environment programme hopes to expand its current operations across the country.

Coordinator Isoa Vakarewa says the programme begins its operations in identifying the need for proper sanitation, waste management and hygiene at informal settlements last year.

Vakarewa says they are currently at the intervention stage at 6 settlements within the Suva/Nausori corridor.

The outcome of this pilot or first phase of the project will determine their next course of action.

“We are hoping to use data and information that we gather from the programme to work with government, policymakers and development organization in how we can replicate or bring certain programmes like this to scale in other informal settlements and in the wider community”.

Vakarewa says most informal settlements in urban centers are excluded from the centralized proper sanitation facilities.

This has prompted the RISE teams to improve the well-being of informal settlers hence, contributes to improving waste disposal and proper hygiene particularly, in these trying times.